AMD Recruitment 2021: Online application for several posts begins, apply soon

Applications are invited through ON-LINE mode from eligible candidates for appointment to the several vacant posts in Atomic Minerals Directorate for Exploration & Research (AMD).
A total of 124 Scientific Assistant-B (Physics, Chemistry, Geology, Electronics/ Instrumentation, Computer Science/ Information Technology (IT), Electrical, Civil), Technician-B (Laboratory, Plumber, Binding, Printing, Drilling), Upper Division Clerk, Driver, Security Guard Posts will be filled up during the recruitment drive.
AMD Recruitment 2021 vacancy details
Important dates:
- Last date for receipt of applications: October 24, 2021
- Payment should be made before: October 24, 2021
Name of AMD Recruitment 2021 posts
- Scientific Assistant-B (Physics): 04
- Scientific Assistant-B (Chemistry): 5
- Scientific Assistant-B (Geology): 14
- Scientific Assistant-B (Electronics/ Instrumentation): 2
- Scientific Assistant-B [Computer Science/Information Technology (IT)]: 9
- Scientific Assistant-B (Electrical): 1
- Scientific Assistant-B (Civil): 1
- Technician-B (Physics/Electronics/ Instrumentation): 4
- Technician-B (Laboratory): 14
- Technician-B (Plumber): 1
- Technician-B (Binding): 1
- Technician-B (Printing): 1
- Technician-B (Drilling): 20
- Upper Division Clerk: 16
- Driver (Ordinary Grade): 13
- Security Guard: 18
AMD Recruitment 2021 application fee
- Scientific Assistant-B (All disciplines): 200/-
- Technician-B (All disciplines): 100/-
- Upper Division Clerk: 100/-
- Driver (Ordinary Grade): 100/-
- Security Guard: 100/-
Selection Process of AMD Job Vacancy 2021
- The candidates will be selected based on their performance at both Written Examination and interview.
Educational Qualification for AMD Recruitment 2021
- The applicants should possess 10th/ ITI/ Diploma/ B.Sc from a recognized university.
Click here to read the AMD Recruitment 2021 notification
Click here to visit the official website.