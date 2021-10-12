AMD Recruitment 2021: Online application for several posts begins, apply soon

Applications are invited through ON-LINE mode from eligible candidates for appointment to the several vacant posts in Atomic Minerals Directorate for Exploration & Research (AMD).

A total of 124 Scientific Assistant-B (Physics, Chemistry, Geology, Electronics/ Instrumentation, Computer Science/ Information Technology (IT), Electrical, Civil), Technician-B (Laboratory, Plumber, Binding, Printing, Drilling), Upper Division Clerk, Driver, Security Guard Posts will be filled up during the recruitment drive.

AMD Recruitment 2021 vacancy details

Important dates:

Last date for receipt of applications: October 24, 2021

Payment should be made before: October 24, 2021

Name of AMD Recruitment 2021 posts

Scientific Assistant-B (Physics): 04

Scientific Assistant-B (Chemistry): 5

Scientific Assistant-B (Geology): 14

Scientific Assistant-B (Electronics/ Instrumentation): 2

Scientific Assistant-B [Computer Science/Information Technology (IT)]: 9

Scientific Assistant-B (Electrical): 1

Scientific Assistant-B (Civil): 1

Technician-B (Physics/Electronics/ Instrumentation): 4

Technician-B (Laboratory): 14

Technician-B (Plumber): 1

Technician-B (Binding): 1

Technician-B (Printing): 1

Technician-B (Drilling): 20

Upper Division Clerk: 16

Driver (Ordinary Grade): 13

Security Guard: 18

AMD Recruitment 2021 application fee

Scientific Assistant-B (All disciplines): 200/-

Technician-B (All disciplines): 100/-

Upper Division Clerk: 100/-

Driver (Ordinary Grade): 100/-

Security Guard: 100/-

Selection Process of AMD Job Vacancy 2021

The candidates will be selected based on their performance at both Written Examination and interview.

Educational Qualification for AMD Recruitment 2021

The applicants should possess 10th/ ITI/ Diploma/ B.Sc from a recognized university.

Click here to read the AMD Recruitment 2021 notification

Click here to visit the official website.

Click here to apply online