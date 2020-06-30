liquor shops to open in odisha
All Liquor Shops In Odisha To Open From Tomorrow

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: All liquor shops and counters shall open from tomorrow in Odisha. The government has however has restricted the timings from 7 am in the morning to 6 pm in the evening.

This rule shall be applicable from tomorrow i.e. July 1. All kinds of liquor namely FMFL, IMFL, Wine, Beer and RTD can be sold in the counters.

The ON shops shall be opened as OFF shops to help avoid overcrowding said the government of Odisha Excise Department through a circular issued today.

The consumers will however have to pre-book a slot, and then show the e-token in the shop to get the liquor.

Face masks are compulsory for both the consumers and the shopkeepers. Proper barricading shall be done in front of the shops to effectively manage the crowd.

The ON shops have to sell the liquor at the printed price, it will however include the COVID tax imposed by the government of Odisha.

