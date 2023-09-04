8-year-old girl taking care of infant sister, brother; kids need govt assistance, watch

Cuttack: An emotional scene of an eight year old girl taking care of her infant sister and four year old brother has surfaced. The three children are from Cuttack district of Odisha. This misfortune has come for them following death of their mother. Earlier, their father had been jailed in a murder case.

Now, the eight year old elder sister is taking care of her six month old sister and small brother. She is trying to take care of the infant like a mother while she herself is a little girl.

She has taken up this task because there is no senior persons in the family now, to take care of these three kids.

As per reports, Babuli Karudia and Rani Karudia of Khaksa village under Gobra panchayat in Athagarh block in Cuttack district have three children — Eight year old Lisa, four ear old son Jayjit and six months old daughter Alisha. Few months back Babuli was sentenced in a murder case and these days he is languishing in prison. Following his arrest, his wife Rani fell ill for a few months and finally died recently. The villagers helped the kids and the funeral rites were somehow executed. Yet, now the three kids have become almost orphan. Now, the three children have nobody to take care. The people in the village sometimes give them some food.

Reportedly, after knowing about woes of the children, the local Sarpanch had provided some financial help. However, there is no permanent solution. They are waiting for financial assistance for a living. The eight year old girl is a minor and she is too young to bear the responsibility of a family. The children need government help.

In this matter we had met the Sarpanch who has assured to help out. He has also said that he will inform about the ordeal of these children to Athagarh MLA Ranendra Pratap Swain so that something can be done for the children.