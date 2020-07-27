65 More Test Positive For COVID-19 In Odisha’s Cuttack City

Cuttack: As many as 65 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area of Odisha on Monday, taking the total positive cases in the city to 736, Officials said.

Among the fresh cases, 7 are institutional quarantine cases, 50 home quarantine, two paid quarantine while six cases have been reported from local contact.

Meanwhile, 8 Covid patients of the city have recovered from the deadly disease recently, CMC said.

Details are as follows: