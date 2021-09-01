64 Odisha cops awarded Chief Minister’s medal for excellence in investigation under 5T initiative

By WCE 1

Bhubaneswar: As many as 64 police personnel from State Police Establishments, Odisha Vigilance Organisation and Districts Police Establishments have been conferred with the Chief Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation under 5T initiative.

The award is in recognition of their investigative skills as per the selection by the State Level Award Committee under the Chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary of Home Department.

Related News

BSKY smart health card scheme from today across Odisha

Grama Rakhi shot dead by Maoists in Odisha

The Chief Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation for 2021 has been awarded to 64 police personnel, the statement said on Wednesday.

Here is the list of the awardees: 

 

You might also like
State

BSKY smart health card scheme from today across Odisha

State

Grama Rakhi shot dead by Maoists in Odisha

State

DSE, Odisha TGT Recruitment 2021: Notification out for 6720 Teacher posts

State

SBI Branch Loot Bid Foiled In Bhubaneswar

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.