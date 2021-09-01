64 Odisha cops awarded Chief Minister’s medal for excellence in investigation under 5T initiative

Bhubaneswar: As many as 64 police personnel from State Police Establishments, Odisha Vigilance Organisation and Districts Police Establishments have been conferred with the Chief Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation under 5T initiative.

The award is in recognition of their investigative skills as per the selection by the State Level Award Committee under the Chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary of Home Department.

The Chief Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation for 2021 has been awarded to 64 police personnel, the statement said on Wednesday.

Here is the list of the awardees: