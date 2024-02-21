Cuttack: 5T Chairman Karthik Pandian at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack city of Odisha. He reviewed the stadium renovation project. According to reports, Barabati will be a world class cricket stadium. 600 to 700 crore rupees will be spent on renovation.

The renovation work will be done with the help of BCCI grant and state government. The three galleries of Barabati will be renovated and widening of the connecting road will be done.

It is further worth mentioning that, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will lay the foundation stone next week. Along with Karthik Pandian, OCA President Pranab Prakash Das and OCA Secretary Sanjay Behera were present on the occasion.

On January 5 Chairman 5T and Nabin Odisha V.K. Pandian on Friday visited Cuttack district as per the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

During his visit, Pandian reviewed the progress of various developmental works in the district and interact with students and general public. He participated in the Nua-O Program being organised at Lower Baliyatra Ground, Cuttack and interacted with students of all colleges of Cuttack.

Pandian also reviewed other major temple development projects like Chandi temple; Charchika temple, Banki; Bhattarika temple and Maa Pragala Peetha in Badamba; Paramahamsa Peetha at Cuttack; Dhabaleswar temple in Athagarh; Acyutananda temple at Nemalo; Madhaba temple at Niali etc.

Later, he reviewed other major Roads & Bridges Projects and ongoing Mega PWS Projects in the district which cover Narasinghpur, Badamba, Banki, Dampada, Barang, Athgarh, Tigiria, Tangi-Choudwar, Mahanga and Nischintakoili blocks at a total cost of Rs. 1250 Crs.

During the day, Pandian interacted with the public at Upper Baliyatra Ground, Cuttack and received the grievances on various issues and assured early resolution.