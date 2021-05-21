4 Arrested And Ganja Worth 1.8 Ton Seized In Odisha, See Details Here

By WCE 2
ganja seized odisha
The Seized Ganja, Pic Credits: Koraput Police Twitter

Koraput: Huge quantity of ganja has been seized by the Semiliguda police in Koraput district of Odisha on late night of Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Semiliguda Police intercepted a truck and and seized huge quantity of contraband ganja weighing around 1 ton and 80kgs. 

The police has also arrested and forwarded four accused persons in this connection.

One truck and one SUV (Scorpio) has also been seized. The SUV was also involved in another police case registered under the NDPS Act.

