Covid patients recover
Photo: NPR

36 more patients recovered from COVID19 in Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: As many as 36 more COVID19 patients have recovered from coronavirus and have been discharged from different COVID19 hospitals. This was informed by the State Health and Family Welfare Department.

According to reports, out of 36 patients who have recovered from the disease 23 are from Ganjam district, 5 are from Jajpur, 3 are from Mayurbhanj, 2 are from Puri, 2 are from Bhadrak and 1 is from Rourkela.

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 343.

Earlier today, 74 persons were tested positive for the deadly virus in the State while a 70-year-old male patient from Khurda district breathed his last yesterday. He was undergoing treatment at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar.

