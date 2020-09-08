Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported as many as 3490 new COVID19 positives cases in last 24 hours. This was informed by the Information and Public Relation Department of the State government today.

According to the I& PR department, out the total 3490 COVID19 positives, 2094 cases have been reported from different quarantine centres while the rest 1396 are local contacts.

The tally in Odisha reached 1,31,382 cases.

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 38

2. Balasore: 92

3. Bargarh: 81

4. Bhadrak: 89

5. Balangir: 110

6. Boudh: 25

7. Cuttack: 376

8. Deogarh: 27

9. Dhenkanal: 81

10. Gajapati: 53

11. Ganjam: 69

12. Jagatsinghpur: 91

13. Jajpur: 178

14. Jharsuguda: 103

15. Kalahandi: 39

16. Kandhamal: 84

17. Kendrapada: 85

18. Keonjhar: 55

19. Khurda: 535

20. Koraput: 93

21. Malkangiri: 22

22. Mayurbhanj: 207

23. Nawarangpur: 40

24. Nayagarh: 34

25. Nuapada: 102

26. Puri: 217

27. Rayagada: 206

28. Sambalpur: 85

29. Sonepur: 107

30. Sundargarh: 64

31. State Pool: 102