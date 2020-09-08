covid positives in odisha today

3490 Covid19 Positives In Odisha Today, Tally Rises To 1,31,382

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported as many as 3490 new COVID19 positives cases in last 24 hours. This was informed by the Information and Public Relation Department of the State government today. 

According to the I& PR department, out the total 3490 COVID19 positives, 2094 cases have been reported from different quarantine centres while the rest 1396 are local contacts. 

The tally in Odisha reached 1,31,382 cases.

District Wise Cases: 

1. Angul: 38
2. Balasore: 92
3. Bargarh: 81
4. Bhadrak: 89
5. Balangir: 110
6. Boudh: 25
7. Cuttack: 376
8. Deogarh: 27
9. Dhenkanal: 81
10. Gajapati: 53
11. Ganjam: 69
12. Jagatsinghpur: 91
13. Jajpur: 178
14. Jharsuguda: 103
15. Kalahandi: 39
16. Kandhamal: 84
17. Kendrapada: 85
18. Keonjhar: 55
19. Khurda: 535
20. Koraput: 93
21. Malkangiri: 22
22. Mayurbhanj: 207
23. Nawarangpur: 40
24. Nayagarh: 34
25. Nuapada: 102
26. Puri: 217
27. Rayagada: 206
28. Sambalpur: 85
29. Sonepur: 107
30. Sundargarh: 64
31. State Pool: 102

