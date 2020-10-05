truck rams into house keonjhar
Injured Being Carried To The Hospital

3 Critical As Truck Rams Into House In Odisha’s Keonjhar

By KalingaTV Bureau

Keonjhar: A construction truck (Hyva) has rammed into a roadside house near Dabri square under Balani police limits in Keonjhar district of Odisha.

According to reports, three minors who were sleeping inside the house have been critically injured. The driver of the truck has been reportedly missing since the accident.

The police has reached the spot, seized the vehicle and has launched a manhunt in this regard. The injured were immediately shifted to the Barbil Community Health Centre (CHH).

Further investigation is underway.

 

