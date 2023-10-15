2 more test positive for Scrub typhus in Sundargarh of Odisha, total rises to 416

Sundargarh: As per the latest update from reliable sources, two more people have tested positive for Scrub typhus in Sundargarh in the last 24 hours. This has taken the total number of scrub typhus cases in Sundargarh to 416.

About 41 samples of blood were sent for testing, said reliable reports. Two out of which, tested positive.

So far, two deaths due to Scrub Typhus has been reported in Sundargarh while another continues to undergo treatment in ICU.

Various measures are being taken to bring the situation under control. Massive awareness drives have been launched to sensitize people about the disease and how it can be kept at bay, informed CDMO. The CDMO has also advised people not to panic and to seek medical advice immediately if symptoms are seen in anyone. Amid rise in scrub typhus cases in the state, the 4-member central team visited Bargarh district and took stock of the situation.

It is noteworthy that scrub typhus infection spreads through bites of infected chiggers (larval mites). The common symptoms of the disease include fever and a black inflamed mark on the skin called ‘eschar’. People who frequently visit farmland or forests are highly vulnerable to the infection.