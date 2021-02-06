Bhadrak: Two families of Balabhadraprasad village under Chandbali tehsil in Bhadrak district were rendered homeless after at least six rooms of their houses were reduced to ashes after fire broke out due to some unknown reason.

The inferno broke out in one room and later spread to other rooms of the houses of Dumani Mahalik and Sadhucharan Mahalik, said sources adding that valuables including groceries, garments and household items worth lakhs of rupees were gutted in the fire.

On being alerted, a fire brigade team reached the village and doused the flames.

While the exact reason behind the fire was not known immediately, however, it is suspected that the blaze might have caused due to a short-circuit.