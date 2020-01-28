2 Electrocuted While Hunting For Wild Boar In Angul

Angul: 2 people were electrocuted while hunting for wild boars in Kanja village under Bantala police limits in Angul district today.

According to locals, some villagers had laid electric wires from the 11 kv service line to trap wild animals.

The duo Maheswar Biswal and Kabindra Gadnayak, while going to hunt for boars stepped on the wires mistakenly and were electrocuted.

The locals rushed them to the hospital, but they were declared brought dead.

The police has reached the spot and is investigating into the matter.