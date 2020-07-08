2-Day Shutdown In Burla NAC From Tomorrow in Odisha

Sambalpur: The Samblapur District Administration declared shutdown in Burla NAC for two days to curb the spread of the deadly virus Covid-19.

The shutdown will come into effect from July 9 to July 10. The decision was taken after Covid-19 cases were detected in the Burla NAC .

Shutdown has been imposed in the five wards of Burla that is Fhandi Chhaka, Gopabandhu Chhaka, Board Colony, Telegu Pada, Gurudwar Colony, Contractor Colony, Gandhi Pada and Bhakti Manday comes under Ward No 3-7 for 48 hours.

VIMSAR Campus has been excluded from this shutdown.

During the shutdown, all shops and business establishments except medicine stores will remain closed, said the officials.

Earlier, Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology ( VSSUT) had been sealed for seven days after a woman lecturer tested positive for Covid-19.

Till now, 8 new local cases has been detected from VSSUT link.

After one local case was detected today from Kuchinda Sub-division, the entire area was declared as containment zone.