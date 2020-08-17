covid cases in bhubaneswar

198 Covid Positives In Bhubaneswar Today, Find Details Here

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: As many as 198 persons have been tested positive for Covid in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BCM) area of Odisha in last 24 hours, officials said on Monday.

Among the fresh cases in the State capital,  as many as 104 cases have been reported from quarantine centres, while 96 positives are local contact case, according to the latest update by the BMC. With these new cases, the city’s total count touched 5487 including 1887 active cases.
“Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised & will be under active surveillance,” the BMC tweeted. 
