13 dead migratory birds seized, 3 bird smugglers held in Tangi

Tangi: Tightening the noose around the necks of illegal bird traders police arrested at least three persons and seized 13 dead foreign birds from their possession by conducting a raid in Phitikhamba area under Tangi police limits in Khordha yesterday.

The held smugglers have been identified as Bijay Behera (22), Ratha Behera (30) and Bulu Dalei (30) of Sorana village under Tangi area of Khordha.

Acting upon a tip-off a team of Tangi Forest Division officials conducted a raid on a house last evening and took the smugglers into custody.

The officials also seized three eggs and a machine boat from the possession of the held persons.

The accused were selling foreign birds to local hotels after poaching, said an official.