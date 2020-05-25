File Photo

103 COVID19 Positive Cases Detected In Odisha, Tally Reaches 1438

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The total tally of positive cases in Odisha stands at 1438.

103 new cases have been reported today in the state  by the Health and Family Welfare Department (H&F Dept.)

District wise division is as follows: 

Deogarh- 22

Kendrapara- 15

Jagatsinghpur-10

Malkangiri- 9

Bhadrak- 8

Balangir-8

Koraput-6

Gajapati- 6

Khurda-5

Balasore-5

Ganjam-4

Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj reported- 1 case each

Here is the detailed data shared by the Health Department, Odisha:

 

