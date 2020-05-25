103 COVID19 Positive Cases Detected In Odisha, Tally Reaches 1438
Bhubaneswar: The total tally of positive cases in Odisha stands at 1438.
103 new cases have been reported today in the state by the Health and Family Welfare Department (H&F Dept.)
District wise division is as follows:
Deogarh- 22
Kendrapara- 15
Jagatsinghpur-10
Malkangiri- 9
Bhadrak- 8
Balangir-8
Koraput-6
Gajapati- 6
Khurda-5
Balasore-5
Ganjam-4
Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj reported- 1 case each
Here is the detailed data shared by the Health Department, Odisha: