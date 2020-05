Bhubaneswar: 10 more coronavirus positive cases have been reported from Odisha. Six of them have been reported from Bhadrak whereas four belong to Jajpur.

With these 10 new positive cases, the total reaches 362 in Odisha. The number of COVID19 cases in Bhadrak rises to 31 whereas, the total cases in Jajpur has gone up to 59.

Contact tracing and travel details awaited.