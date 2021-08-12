1.86 Crore Covid Vaccine Doses Administered In Odisha: Bijay Panigrahi, Director of Health & Family Welfare

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government have administered around 1.86 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines in the entire state till date, informed Dr. Bijay Panigrahi, Director of Health & Family Welfare.

Around 46 percent of the population have received the first dose. Vaccinations will be provided through mobile team if necessary arises in the rural areas, he added.

Now the emphasis is on the rural areas for immunization and if needed there will be an increase in the number of vaccination centres in the rural areas, Dr Bijay said.

Covaxin doses are being administered in Bhubaneswar and Ganjam. As many people in Ganjam are due to receive their second dose, the district administration has been asked to only administer the second dose, said Panigrahi.

Today the State is going to receive 3 lakh doses of Covaxin and around 10 lakh doses of Covishield are in stock.