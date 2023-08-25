Yuvraj Singh and wife Hazel Keech welcome second child, blessed with baby girl

Mumbai: Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh and his wife actress-model Hazel Keech welcomed their second child on Friday as they have been blessed with a baby girl.

Taking to his social media handles X and Instagram, Yuvraj shared a happy family picture while giving the good news to his fans and flowers. “Sleepless nights have become a lot more joyful as we welcome our little princess Aura and complete our family,” he captioned the photo.

In the picture which is taken in a hospital, Yuvraj can be seen holding his newborn daughter, whom the couple has named as Aura, while his wife Hazel is seen feeding her son Orion.

Soon after the former Indian cricketer dropped the picture, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts emoticons and congratulatory messages for the couple. Apart from their fans, people of different walks of life also congratulated Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech for becoming parents for the second time.

It is to be noted here that the celebrity couple had tied the knot on November 30, 2016 and after a few years of marital bliss they were blessed with a baby boy on January 25, 2022. They named him as Orion Singh Keech.