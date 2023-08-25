Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Yuvraj Singh and wife Hazel Keech welcome second child, blessed with baby girl

By Subadh Nayak 0
Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech blessed with girl

Mumbai: Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh and his wife actress-model Hazel Keech welcomed their second child on Friday as they have been blessed with a baby girl.

Taking to his social media handles X and Instagram, Yuvraj shared a happy family picture while giving the good news to his fans and flowers. “Sleepless nights have become a lot more joyful as we welcome our little princess Aura and complete our family,” he captioned the photo.

In the picture which is taken in a hospital, Yuvraj can be seen holding his newborn daughter, whom the couple has named as Aura, while his wife Hazel is seen feeding her son Orion.

Soon after the former Indian cricketer dropped the picture, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts emoticons and congratulatory messages for the couple. Apart from their fans, people of different walks of life also congratulated Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech for becoming parents for the second time.

It is to be noted here that the celebrity couple had tied the knot on November 30, 2016 and after a few years of marital bliss they were blessed with a baby boy on January 25, 2022. They named him as Orion Singh Keech.

You might also like

World Athletics Championships 2023: Odisha’s Kishore Jena qualifies for finals

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 tickets to be available soon for general sale;…

World Athletics Championships: Neeraj Chopra qualifies, enters final

Urvashi Rautela makes history by unveiling Cricket World Cup 2023 Trophy in Paris

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans