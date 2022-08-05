Wrestling competitions halted to repair big screen in Coventry arena

Birmingham: Wrestling competitions for the Commonwealth Games at the Victoria Park Arena in Coventry were halted on Friday morning because of safety concerns.

The Organising Committee of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games has paused the wrestling competitions for some time to carry out some safety and security drills, an official said on condition of anonymity as he is not authorized to speak to the media.

The official said no evacuation has taken place but spectators were asked to leave so that a big screen installed inside the hall could be repaired.

“The fittings have come loose and if continued that way, there were chances that the screen would have fallen on the spectators. We got the spectators out so that the problem could be fixed. We are also checking other things inside the hall,” said the person claiming to be the venue media officer.

The Victoria Park Arena in Coventry had hosted the judo events till a day ago and converted to the wrestling venue for the events that started on Friday morning.

(INAS)