We have missed Bumrah a lot in the last 1-1.5 years, says India Bowling Coach

New Delhi: India’s bowling coach, Paras Mhambrey has admitted that the Indian Cricket team miss Jasprit Bumrah’s presence in the team. Bumrah has been out due to a recurring back injury and underwent surgery in April. The team hopes for his return in time for the ODI World Cup.

Mhambrey stressed the need to manage bowlers’ workload effectively and give opportunities to young talents for a stronger bench. Mukesh, Avesh, and Arshdeep’s impressive performances make them potential candidates for future opportunities.

With a busy schedule including tours to Ireland and the Asia Cup, workload management is crucial. Ongoing discussions within the team management address this challenge.

Mhambrey highlighted the inclusion of Mukesh Kumar, an uncapped seamer, in the West Indies tour squad. Kumar can learn from senior bowlers and strengthen the team’s bench. Mhambrey praised Kumar’s exceptional performances for Bengal and India A.

Building a robust bowling lineup requires nurturing emerging talents. Bumrah and Shami’s absence necessitates exploring options and enhancing bench strength.

The team’s focus on workload management and inclusion of promising young bowlers demonstrate their commitment to a balanced and competitive squad. Bumrah’s return and Kumar’s development will play pivotal roles in India’s future success.