Want to focus on Cricket: Gautam Gambhir urges to leave politics

Former Indian cricketer and Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) MP, Gautam Gambhir has recently revealed about his decision of stepping away from politics.

The former cricketer took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle and expressed his desire to focus on his cricket commitments. He further cited the need to redirect his attention to cricketer before entering politics.

“I have requested Hon’ble Party President JP Nadda ji to relieve me of my political duties so that I can focus on my upcoming cricket commitments. I sincerely thank Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi ji and Hon’ble Home Minister Amit Shah ji for giving me the opportunity to serve the people. Jai Hind!” he tweeted.

Gautam Gambhir joined the party in March 2019 and since then he has became a prominent face of BJP in Delhi. As per official reports, the former cricketer contested and won the East Delhi seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections by a substantial margin of over 6 lakh votes.

In the cricket front, Gautam Gambhir will be next seen as a mentor of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premiere League (IPL), which is set to begin on March 22.