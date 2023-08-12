Two star batters to be assigned bowling in Team India

New Delhi: Two emerging star batters of the Indian cricket team, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tilak Varma, are set to showcase their bowling skills. The duo’s batting prowess has already caught the attention of cricket enthusiasts.

Jaiswal’s strong performance in the top order and Varma’s promising displays in the middle-order during T20Is have drawn attention. Now, both players are honing their spin bowling abilities under the guidance of Indian bowling coach Paras Mhambrey. The plan is for them to contribute as part-time bowlers, each delivering at least one over in a match.

Mhambrey expressed his enthusiasm for this new facet of their gameplay. He emphasized that having versatile players who can contribute in different aspects is advantageous. He also commended Jaiswal and Varma, highlighting that he had observed their bowling potential since their Under-19 days.

The upcoming fourth T20I between India and West Indies in Florida, is set to be a crucial match. The previous match saw India secure a convincing seven-wicket win, reviving their hopes in the series, which currently stands at 2-1 in favor of West Indies.

Mhambrey also lauded the performance of fast bowler Mukesh Kumar, who made his debut for India across all formats during this tour. He praised Kumar’s approach and character, highlighting his adaptability to different formats and his impressive performance against tough opponents. However, Mhambrey emphasized the need to manage Kumar’s workload wisely due to his age and extensive domestic cricket experience.