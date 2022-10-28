T20 World Cup: IRE Vs AFG match abandoned, Australia to Face England today at Melbourne

Melbourn: Ireland(IRE) and Afghanistan(AFG) match has been abandoned due to heavy rainfall in Melbourn without a ball being bowled. Each team will be rewarded with a point. A very similar situation is being expected for Australia(AUS) and England(ENG) as both teams will be facing each other at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The match between Afghanistan and Ireland was about to start at 9:30 am(IST). Due to relentless rain in Melbourne that match got cancelled.

In the last match Ireland won against England. Afghanistan’s match against New Zealand got cancelled due to heavy rain.

Today, traditional rivals England and Australia of Group 1 will also be playing against each other, but looking at Melbourne’s weather it seems like the match may get disrupted like Ireland and Afghanistan.

Till now three matches have been scheduled for Afghanistan, out of which two matches got abandoned due to heavy rainfall. Both Australia and England have played two matches and have won one match. Ireland has played three matches from which it has won one match.

The match between Australia and England has been scheduled at 1:30 pm (IST) in Melbourne Cricket Ground.