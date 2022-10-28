T20 World Cup 2022: Shadab Khan gets emotional after Pakistan losses to Zimbabwe, video goes viral

The ongoing T20 World cup 2022 is witnessing many viral and epic moments back-to-back this time. Another viral video has surfaced on the Internet today, where Pakistan’s Ace Cricketer Shadab Khan became emotional soon after losing to Zimbabwe on October 27 (Thursday).

All-rounder Shadab Khan was seen bursting into tears in the video that went viral from the stadium in Perth after Pakistan’s one-run defeat against Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup 2022.

It is noteworthy that, Pakistan ruled the first half of the game, however, luck completely turned in favour of Zimbabwe, whose major credit goes to the bowlers.

Though it was a sweet victorious moment for the Zimbabwe but Pakistanis went across a bitter moment. The men in-green were in the hope to win this match after losing to India. But their fate didn’t permit it as everything turned upside down.

As per reports, they lost it by just one run, as they failed to chase a sub-par total of 131 runs. It was undoubtedly very hard to digest by the Pakistan cricket team and a video went viral on spree on social media where Shadab Khan goes emotional on the pathway between the stadium and the dressing room. A staff member is also seen in the video consoling him.

This video has been shared by a Sports Journalist on his Twitter handle named Avinash Aryan, captioning, “Cricket can be so cruel sometimes.”

Cricket can be so cruel sometimes.🫣😨 pic.twitter.com/dY5VXrlddM — Avinash Aryan (@AvinashArya09) October 28, 2022

Reportedly, Pakistan have lost their first two matches in the T20 World Cup 2022.