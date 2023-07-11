“Played good tactical game…” Indian Shuttler Lakshya Sen after winning Canada Open 2023

Calgary (Canada)(ANI): After winning a Canada Open 2023, Indian Badminton player Lakshya Sen on July 10 said that he played a good tactical game against China’s Li Shi Feng. “It was a great tournament for me.

He further added that, “I kept on getting better as the tournament went ahead. I had a really good first round in the final match. In the semi-final and final match, I played good tactical game,” said Lakshya Sen.

Indian Badminton player Lakshya Sen defeated China’s Li Shi Feng in straight sets to clinch the men’s singles title on Monday at the Canada Open 2023.21-year-old Lakshya Sen overcame reigning All England Champion Li Shi Feng by winning the first set by 21-18 and the second by 22-20.

Commonwealth Games gold medallist, Lakshya Sen secured his second BWF World Tour after winning the Indian Open in 2022.