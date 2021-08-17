Olympic gold winner Neeraj Chopra reaches Panipat, Receives grand welcome

Panipat: Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra reached his hometown Samalkha in Panipat, Haryana this morning. Neeraj was bestowed a warm welcome after he reached his hometown following his gold-medal winning feat in Tokyo Games. Earlier on August 9, India’s golden boy returned to Delhi.

He said, “It feels good to receive so much love. I hope that this support and love for Javelin continue; will keep working hard. This medal will inspire many more kids who want to pursue the sport.”

In this video, it can be seen that he was escorted to his home with lines of cars in a grand road show.

Neeraj Chopra heading to his home in Panipat A grand homecoming awaits the Golden boy #NeerajChopra #NeerajGoldChoprapic.twitter.com/wv4P8NQ65i — FirstSportz (@SportzFirst) August 17, 2021

The Indian Tokyo Olympics contingent on Monday went to 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, the official residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to have breakfast with him.

The 23-year-old created history as he became the first from the country to win gold medal in track and field in the Olympics. He threw the javelin to a distance of 87.58m to pick the gold at the Tokyo Games.