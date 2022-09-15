Jay Shah might replace Sourav Ganguly as the next BCCI president

Current secretary of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Jay Shah might replace Sourav Ganguly as the next president of the same.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) plea in connection with the amendments proposed to its constitution to relax the cooling-off period requirement.

The cooling-off period for office bearers will kick in after two consecutive terms at either the BCCI or at the state association level. The office bearers can now have a maximum of 12 years at one go: two three-year terms at the state association level and two three-year terms at the BCCI, and after this, the cooling-off will be applicable.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the BCCI had submitted before the bench that three years is a very short time period to prove leadership qualities to take the sport forward, and urged this provision, in the existing constitution, be modified to reflect that it comes into effect after an office-bearer has completed two consecutive terms.

On this existing cooling-off period rule, the top court said it is unduly stringent and needs to be modified with regard to the purpose with which cooling-off periods were introduced.

The proposed amendment enables the current President Saurav Ganguly and Secretary Jay Shah to seek a second term at BCCI. According to the unamended clauses, they would have attracted disqualification – they have completed one term each at the state association and the BCCI.

The current BCCI office-bearers will complete their three-year term in September, and a fresh election will be held.

According to reports, 15 state associations have backed Jay Shah to replace Ganguly as the next president of the board. Many members felt the Indian Premier League could take place during the Covid-19 time due to Jay Shah.

“It’s high time Shah takes charge of the Indian board, and all associations are ready to back him,” a vital member of a state association said.

Shah and Ganguly came on board in October 2019 after the Lodha Committee recommendations.

The final decision regarding replacing Ganguly with Shah as the president will be taken at the BCCI’s annual meeting whichwill be held in October. The state associations will be asked for a fresh election after the Apex Court’s verdict.

If Jay Shah replaces Ganguly, he would be the youngest BCCI president at only 33 years old.