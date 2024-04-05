IPL match today: Chennai Super Kings to lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad

In today’s match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is going to clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The match will begin at 7.30 pm.

In their previous match both SRH and CSK were defeated by Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans respectively.

While CSK is currently third in the points table with two wins in three games while SRH are seventh with just one win three outings.

In yesterday’s Punjab Kings (PBKS) defeated Gujarat Titans (GT) by three wickets. The match was played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Briefing the match, Punjab Kings won the toss and opted to bowl first against the former champions. Batting first, Gujarat Titans made 199 runs by losing four wickets. Of which, Shubman Gill made 89 runs (not out), while Sai Sudharsan made 33 runs and Kane Williamson hot 26 runs. From Punjab Kings side, Kagiso Rabada took two wickets, while Harpreet Brar and Harshal Patel took one wicket each.

Chasing the target of 200 runs, Punjab Kings clinched the target after losing seven wickets. Of which, Shashank Singh hit 61 runs (not out), while Prabhsimran Singh and Ashutosh Sharma made 35 and 31 runs respectively. Bowling against the PBKS, Noor Ahmad from GT took 2 wickets, while Darshan Nalkande and Umesh Yadav took one wicket each.

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mayank Agarwal, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Shahbaz Ahmed, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat, Umran Malik, Glenn Phillips, Nitish Reddy, Upendra Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, T Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Sameer Rizvi , Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Mustafizur Rahman, Shardul Thakur, Shaik Rasheed, Moeen Ali, Mitchell Santner, Devon Conway, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Maheesh Theekshana, Nishant Sindhu, Aravelly Avanish