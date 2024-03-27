IPL 2024: Shubman Gill fined Rs 12 lakh as he faces over-rate penalty during match against CSK

Gujarat Titans’ captain Shubman Gill has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate during yesterday’s Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Chennai Super Kings. This is Shubman Gill’s first over-rate penalty as captain in the IPL on Wednesday.

According to rules, a captain will face a one-match ban if a team is found guilty of maintaining slow-over-rate for the second time in the same season. As it was the first over-rate offence, Shubman Gill was fined Rs 12 lakh.

Revealing about the penalty, IPL said in statement, “As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Shubman Gill was fined Rs 12 lakhs.”

It is worth mentioning here that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Gujarat Titans (GT) by 63 runs. The match was played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Briefing about the match, Shubman Gill led Gujarat Titans won the toss and opted to bowl first. In the first inning of the match, CSK made 206 runs losing six wickets. Of which, Shivam Dube made 51 runs, Rachin Ravindra made 46 runs and the newly-elected captain Ruturaj Gaikwad also hit 46 runs. From GT’s side Rashid Khan dropped two wickets, while Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore and Spencer Johnson took one wicket each.

Chasing the victory target of 207 runs in 120 balls, Gujarat Titans were able to make 143 runs losing eight wickets. Of total, Sai Sudarsan made 37 runs, while David Miller and Wriddhiman Saha both hit 21 runs each. From CSK’s side, Tushar Despande, Deepak Chahr and Mustafizur Rahman all took two wickets each. By the end of the match, CSK won against the GT by 63 runs.