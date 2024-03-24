IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals opt to bat against Lucknow Super Giants

Jaipur: Rajasthan Royals opted to bat against Lucknow Super Giants in today’s first match at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

After winning the toss of the fourth math of the tournament. Sanju Samson said, “We would like to bat first today. Looks like a good batting wicket, we were ok to do both, but we’ve a different combination today.”

“Coming back to Jaipur gives positive vibes in the dressing room. Riyan Parag will be our number 4, Jos, Hetty, Boult are there – Powell could come in as an impact player,” he added.

Teams:

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Devdutt Padikkal, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal

List of Impact substitutes:

Lucknow Super Giants Subs:

Deepak Hooda, Mayank Yadav, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, K Gowtham

Rajasthan Royals Subs:

Nandre Burger, Rovman Powell, Tanush Kotian, Shubham Dube, Kuldeep Sen

Another match will be played today as Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians will lock horns, with Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya leading their teams respectively. Mumbai Indians will be missing out on a lot of players owing to injuries. They are Jason Behrandorff, Gerald Coetzee, and Dilshan Madhushanka. It is noteworthy mentioning that Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav is yet to get a clearance of fitness from the NCA.