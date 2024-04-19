IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians defeat Punjab Kings by 9 runs

In yesterday’s match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mohali, Mumbai Indians (MI) defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) by nine runs.

Briefing about the score, Punjab Kings won the toss and opted to bowl first. While batting first, Mumbai Indians made 192 runs by losing seven wickets. Of which, Suryakumar Yadav made 78 runs, while Rohit Sharma made 36 runs and Tilak Verma hit 34 runs (not out). From PBKS’ side Harshal Patel took three wickets, Sam Curran dropped two wickets and Kagiso Rabada took one wicket.

Chasing the target of 193 runs, Punjab Kings were able to make 183 runs losing all the wickets. Of which Ashutosh Sharma made 61 runs, while Shashank Singh made 41 runs and Harpreet Brar hit 21 runs. From MI’s side Jasprit Bumrah and Gerald Coetzee took three wickets each, while Shreyas Gopal took one wicket.

Speaking about the point table, Mumbai Indians stand at seventh position with three wins and four loses, while Punjab Kings is at ninth position with two wins and five loses.

Today, Lucknow Super Giants will clash with Chennai Super Kings at the Ekana Sports City in Lucknow. The match will begin at 7.30 pm.