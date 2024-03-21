IPL 2024 kick starts tomorrow, check list of new rules introduced

The 2024 Indian Premiere League (IPL) is all set to kick start from Friday. Ahead of which, new rules have been implemented for the IPL 2024 tournament. Read on to know about the new rules introduced for IPL 2024.

Two bouncers every over

First of the new rules allows the bowlers to bowl two bouncers per over in the game. This marks a significant change from the earlier rule of one permitted short ball. Notably, the BCCI had earlier announced this rule during the 2023-24 season of SMAT (Syed Mushtaw Ali Trophy).

No stop clock

Secondly, all the teams playing in 2024 IPL will have the privilege of two reviews. Along with which, they will also be allowed to review wide and no balls. It is important to mention that this rule was introduced last year. Further, this rule has been made compulsory in all white ball international matches.

Smart Replay System

A few days back, there were speculations about the Smart Replay System in the tournament. However, this has now been confirmed. The system will give a new dimension to umpiring decisions. With the help of Hawk eye cameras, this will provide real-time images for helping the umpires.

Meanwhile, the opening match will see defending champions CSK (Chennai Super Kings), led by MS Dhoni, against Faf Du Plessis’ RCB (Royal Challengers Bengaluru). It is important to note that days ahead of the match, RCB decided to change their name from ‘Bangalore’ to ‘Bengaluru.’

The first match of IPL 2024 between CSK and RCB is scheduled to be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday.