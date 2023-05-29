IPL 2023 final: Chennai Super Kings opt to bowl against Gujarat Titans

Ahmedabad: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opted to bowl first against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the grand finale of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad today.

The final was slated to be played at the same venue yesterday but it was disrupted by rain so much so that the organizers postponed it to today.

Speaking after winning the toss, Dhoni said, “We’ll bowl first with the rain forecast being around. Yesterday we were in the dressing room. As a cricketer you always want to play. It was the crowd that suffered the most. Hopefully we can entertain them.”

“Pitch has been under cover for a long time, but throughout the tournament the pitch has behaved well over here. Quite happy it will be a 20-over game we’ll be playing. Serves justice to the tournament like this. Same team,” he added.

Pandya said, “Would’ve bowled first as well, but my heart wanted to bat so I don’t mind losing the toss. We spoke that it is something out of our control (weather). Whichever team plays better will have their hands on the trophy. I like keeping the boys cool, and they repay me. It’s a flat track (what he makes of the pitch?). Same team.”

Teams: