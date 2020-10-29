Dubai: Nitish Rana and Dinesh Karthik helped Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take 66 runs from the last five overs of their innings to help them to a total of 172/5 wickets against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Wednesday.

Rana hit 10 fours and four sixes, three of which came on the trot in the 16th over, on his way to 87 off 61 balls at the Dubai International Stadium. He fell in the 18th over to Lungi Ngidi after which Karthik saw them through to the last over, with captain Eoin Morgan chipping with 15 off 12 balls.

CSK managed to keep a lid on the runs much of the innings. Mitchell Santner ensured that Sunil Narine departed before he got into double figures while opener Shubman Gill fell to Karn Sharma in the eighth over after an opening partnership of 53 runs with Rana.

Brief scores: KKR 172/5 wkts in 20 overs (Nitish Rana 87, Shubman Gill 26; Lungi Ngidi 2/34)

(IANS)