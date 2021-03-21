New Delhi: Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli was spotted with actor wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika at Pune airport on Sunday.

The fans at the airport spotted the star couple and immediately clicked their pictures. Anushka was seen carrying Vamika in her arms while Virat was carrying the luggage.

Virat and Anushka welcomed their first child on January 11, 2021 and had celebrated Vamika’s two month birthday a week ago.

Meanwhile, Virat will be playing alongside the Indian cricket team for the upcoming ODI series against England. The ODI series will consist of three matches and will be played on March 23, 26 and 28 respectively. All the three matches will be played at Pune behind closed doors.