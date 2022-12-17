India win T20 World Cup for Blind after beating Bangladesh by 120 runs

Bengaluru: India won the T20 World Cup for Blind by beating Bangladesh by 120 runs at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here today. With this win, India created history as they lifted the trophy for the third straight time. They had earlier won the title in 2012 and 2017.

Batting first, the host team set a target of 278 runs in their 20 overs for Bangladesh. Chasing the target, the visitors could score only 157 runs in their 20 overs, handing India a convincing victory by 120 runs.

The Men in Blue hosted the world cup this year. Apart from the host nation, five other countries namely Australia, Bangladesh, Nepal, South Africa, and Sri Lanka took part in the tournament.