India vs England 2nd Test: Harbhajan Singh suggests major changes in playing XI

In recent news, former Indian Cricketer Harbhajan Singh has suggested massive changes in the Indian squad ahead of the second Test against England. The second Test of India vs England is scheduled to be played on February 2.

Harbhajan Singh pointed out that Sarfaraz Khan should be given a chance to make his debut in the format. This comes due to the absence of KL Rahul and Ravinder Jadeja.

It is worth mentioning here that all rounder Washington Sundar has already been named as the replacement for Jadeja.

Further reports tell us that Singh has also advised Captain Rohit Sharma to have four spinners in the bowlers’ department; with Kuldeep Yadav replacing Md Siraj. As a result of which, Jasprit Bumrah will be the sole specialist pacer in the playing XI formed by Harbhajan Singh.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Harbhajan Singh told, “I think Sarfaraz should be played at No. 5. He has been scoring a lot of runs in domestic cricket and even for India A in the matches against England Lions.”

Moreover, the former Indian spinner suggested that the choice between Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj should be made after reviewing the pitch. Notably, the pitch in Vishakhapatnam is likely to remain friendly to spinners. This makes Kuldeep the better choice, Harbhajan said keeping the former’s performance in World Cup.

Harbhajan Singh India playing XI for 2nd Test vs England

Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman gill, Shreyas Iyer, Sarfaraz Khan, Washington Sundar, KS Bharat, Axar Patel, R. Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav or Mohammed Siraj.