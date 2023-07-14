India bags three gold and three bronze medals in Asian Athletics Championships

India have so far won three gold and three bronze medals, In the ongoing Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok.

Sports
By Jyotishree Kisan 0
Asian Athletics Championship

In the ongoing Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok, India have so far won three gold and three bronze medals, in Thailand.

India’s Jyothi Yarraji earlier won gold in 100m hurdles, whereas Abdulla Aboobacker won the gold in the men’s triple jump and Ajay Kumar Saroj in men’s 1500m.

Competing in women’s 100m hurdles, Jyothi could not match her national record of 12.82s under wet conditions. However, her timing of 13.09s was enough to beat Asuka Terada of Japan, who came a close second, clocking 13.13s. This was the first gold medal for the 23-year-old Jyothi Yarraji at the continental event.

Must Read

IND vs WI: Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes 17th Indian player to…

ICC announces equal prize money for men’s and…

ICC releases official poster of Men’s Cricket World…

Tejaswin Shankar won the bronze medal in long jump 400m events and the other two bronze medalists are Abhishek Pal. With this India placed third on the medals table behind China and Japan.

Aishwarya Kailash Mishra, running in women’s 400m, and Tejaswin Shankar, competing in men’s decathlon, settled for bronze medals.

Aishwarya, who has a personal best of 51.18, finished her 400m race in 53.07. Ramanayaka Nadeesha (52.61) of Sri Lanka claimed gold ahead of Farida Solieva of Uzbekistan, who clocked 52.95 seconds.

You might also like
Sports

Yuvraj Singh Celebrates 21st Anniversary of India’s Epic NatWest Trophy Win

Sports

Ashwin becomes first Indian bowler to dismiss father-son in his Test career

Sports

WI vs IND 1st Test: Ashwin fifer helps India take dominant position against West…

Sports

1st Test: Ashwin, Thakur, Jadeja among wickets as India reduce West Indies to 68/4 at…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans