India bags three gold and three bronze medals in Asian Athletics Championships

In the ongoing Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok, India have so far won three gold and three bronze medals, in Thailand.

India’s Jyothi Yarraji earlier won gold in 100m hurdles, whereas Abdulla Aboobacker won the gold in the men’s triple jump and Ajay Kumar Saroj in men’s 1500m.

Competing in women’s 100m hurdles, Jyothi could not match her national record of 12.82s under wet conditions. However, her timing of 13.09s was enough to beat Asuka Terada of Japan, who came a close second, clocking 13.13s. This was the first gold medal for the 23-year-old Jyothi Yarraji at the continental event.

Tejaswin Shankar won the bronze medal in long jump 400m events and the other two bronze medalists are Abhishek Pal. With this India placed third on the medals table behind China and Japan.

Aishwarya Kailash Mishra, running in women’s 400m, and Tejaswin Shankar, competing in men’s decathlon, settled for bronze medals.

Aishwarya, who has a personal best of 51.18, finished her 400m race in 53.07. Ramanayaka Nadeesha (52.61) of Sri Lanka claimed gold ahead of Farida Solieva of Uzbekistan, who clocked 52.95 seconds.