New Delhi: Former Railways and Kerala left-arm spinner Mani Suresh Kumar, a former India under-19 ‘Test’ teammate of , was found hanging from the ceiling of his house in Alappuzha, Kerala. He was 47, and is survived by his wife and a son.

It was reported that Suresh’s wife and son saw him hanging inside his bedroom on Friday evening, and informed the police.

“He was genuine cricketer. His issue was that he was addicted to alcohol. He also used to pick up quarrel, though his financial condition was stable. It seems a case of suicide,” a former Kerala player told IANS on condition of anonymity.

Suresh played 72 first-class matches between 1991-92 and 2005-06, and captured 196 wickets at an average of 27.77, and scored 1,657 runs as well, including a century and seven half-centuries.

An officer with the Southern Railways, Suresh first represented Kerala in the Ranji Trophy in 1991-92 and then switched to Railways, with which he was employed, in 1995-96. And from 1999-2000 till the end of his Ranji career in 2005-06, he again represented Kerala.

Besides playing Ranji Trophy, Suresh also played Duleep Trophy representing South Zone and Central Zone.

The local police said that prima facie it looked a case of suicide, but are probing the issue.