BCCI announces All-India Senior Men Selection Committee, Shiv Sundar Das from Odisha included

Bhubaneswar: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) today announced the names of the All-India Senior Men Selection Committee members. Shiv Sundar Das from Odisha has been included in the selection committee.

The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Sulakshana Naik, Ashok Malhotra, and Jatin Paranjape undertook an extensive process for selecting members of the All-India Senior Selection Committee.

The Board received around 600 applications following its advertisement for the five posts issued on its official website on 18th November 2022.

Upon due deliberation and careful consideration, the CAC shortlisted 11 individuals for personal interviews. Based on the interviews, the Committee has recommended the following candidates for the Senior Men’s National Selection Committee.

Chetan Sharma Shiv Sundar Das Subroto Banerjee Salil Ankola Sridharan Sharath

The committee further recommended Chetan Sharma for the role of Chairman of the senior men’s selection committee.