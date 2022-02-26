Baroda Cricketer Vishnu Solanki hits century in Ranji Trophy days after the death of daughter

Cricket is not just a game, but a religion in India and Baroda Cricketer Vishnu Solanki has proved it again in a Ranji Trophy match. Solanki, who had lost his daughter few days back, displayed immense passion for the game, as he slammed a hundred against Chandigarh in Cuttack.

According to reports, Vishnu Solanki was blessed with a daughter on February 11. Unfortunately the child passed away within 24 hours of the birth. Due to his daughter’s sudden demise, Vishnu had to miss Baroda’s opening Ranji Trophy match against Bengal and attend the funeral. However, Vishnu countered the odd situation, and returned back from his home and joined the team (Baroda) for its second match. Baroda played its second match against Chandigarh

Vishnu not only joined the team but also scored 103 for Baroda. As the team ended the play on Day 2 they had a 230 run lead at the score of 398/7. Vishnu Solanki who came to the crease at number 5 and scored 103 off 161 balls. Even though he was dismissed for 104 later, Baroda scored more than 500. This important knock by Vishnu helped Baroda at the time of need. Vishnu received lots of praise from his important knock.

Baroda Cricket Association CEO Shishir Hattangadi took to Twitter and praised his knock. “Story of a Cricketer who lost his new born daughter a few days ago. He attends the funeral and gets back to represent his team to get a hundred. His name may not make social media “likes”, but for me #vishnoosolanki is a real life hero. An inspiration!” he tweeted.

Similarly, Saurashtra wicketkeeper-batter Sheldon Jackson tweeted, “What a player. Has to be the toughest player i have known. A big salute to Vishnu and his family by no means this is easy, wish you many more hundreds and a lot of success.”

The dedication and courage that Vishnu Solanki showed during his innings is worthy of praise.