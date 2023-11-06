Angelo Mathews becomes first batter in international cricket to get ‘Timed Out’

Sri Lanka star Angelo Mathews became the first batter in international cricket to get ‘Timed Out’ during his team’s crucial clash against Bangladesh in Delhi today.

Sri Lanka’s Sadeera Samarawickrama got out on the second ball of the 25th over (24.2) which was being bowled by Bangladesh captain Shakib al Hasan.

After Samarawickrama’s dismissal Angelo Mathews arrived at the crease to bat. However, soon he got confused after realizing that he had brought the wrong helmet and started to plead with the Bangladesh players and the umpires.

After Mathews indicated for the helmet, the substitute player of the Sri Lanka team did run with the correct helmet. However, by then the umpire had given him ‘timed out’ following the appeal of the Bangladesh team.

However, Angelo Mathews pleaded with the umpires and Shakib al Hasan to withdraw the decision of the ‘timed out’ but the appeal was not withdrawn. Later, he threw away his helmet in frustration soon after going out of the field of play.

It is to be noted here that the incoming batters are expected to be ready within 120 seconds (2 minutes). They will be out – Timed out if they are late.