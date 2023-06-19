Tata Motors invites online applications for apprenticeship, Apply now

Tata Motors is inviting online applications for the apprenticeship program. The candidates who have passed the SSC exam in May/June 2023, are eligible for the apprenticeship program. The selected candidates will get a stipend of up to Rs 9000 per month.

Check more details regarding the apprenticeship below:

Tata Motors apprentice program: Eligibility

It is essential to have passed the exam in the first attempt with a minimum of 70 percent marks. However, for candidates belonging to the SC/ST category, the minimum percentage is 60. Moreover, it is mandatory for all candidates to have scored at least 70 percent marks in math and science.

Female Candidates are given preference

Tata Motors encourages female candidates to apply. They will be given preference during the selection process.

Age Limit

The aspirant should have attained a minimum age of 14 years old to be eligible for this apprenticeship program.

Selection Process

The selection of candidates for the apprenticeship program will be done on the basis of an online examination in English, document verification, and a medical fitness test.

Stipend

The selected candidate will receive a stipend of Rs 8000 per month during the first year. The stipend will increase to Rs 9000 per month in the second year. Additionally, selected candidates will be provided with canteen and transport facilities free of cost.

How to apply for Tata Motors apprenticeship 2023

Interested and eligible candidates for the Tata Motors apprenticeship program can apply online by clicking here. The last date to apply for the Tata Motors apprenticeship program is June 25, 2023.