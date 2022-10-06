Southern Railway Apprentice 2022 Recruitment: Online Application For 3154 Posts Begins, Apply Soon

Southern Railway has announced notification for the recruitment of Apprentice posts. Candidates who have the required qualifications for the post can apply for the job. Under the notification, the Southern Railway has revealed that 3154 posts of Apprentice are vacant. The online application is currently live and extends till October 31, 2022.
Important dates
Opening date of online application: 1/10/2022
Closing date and time for online application: 31/10/2022 (till 5:00 PM)
Application Fee
For general and OBC candidates: Rs 100
For SC/ ST/ PwBD/ Women: Nil
Qualifications
Degree: Candidates should possess 10th, 12th, and ITI degrees
Age
Minimum Age Limit: 15 Years
Minimum Age Limit: 22/24 Years
Candidates are expected to get age relaxation according to the rules.
Eligibility to apply
The candidates who reside in the following locations/ areas falling within the Geographical Jurisdiction of Southern Railway alone are eligible to apply.
- Whole State of Tamil Nadu
- Whole Union Territory of Puducherry
- Whole State of Kerala
- Whole Union Territories of Andaman & Nicobar and Lakshadweep Islands
- ONLY the two districts of Andhra Pradesh, namely, SPSR Nellore and Chittoor.
- ONLY one district of Karnataka, namely, Dakshina Kannada
The notifications are from the following workshops.
Carriage & Wagon Workshop/ Perambur
Central Workshop/ Ponmalai, Trichy
S&T Workshop/ Podanur