Southern Railway Apprentice 2022 Recruitment: Online Application For 3154 Posts Begins, Apply Soon

Southern Railway has announced notification for the recruitment of Apprentice posts. Candidates who have the required qualifications for the post can apply for the job. Under the notification, the Southern Railway has revealed that 3154 posts of Apprentice are vacant. The online application is currently live and extends till October 31, 2022.

Important dates

Opening date of online application: 1/10/2022

Closing date and time for online application: 31/10/2022 (till 5:00 PM)

Application Fee

For general and OBC candidates: Rs 100

For SC/ ST/ PwBD/ Women: Nil

Qualifications

Degree: Candidates should possess 10th, 12th, and ITI degrees

Age

Minimum Age Limit: 15 Years

Minimum Age Limit: 22/24 Years

Candidates are expected to get age relaxation according to the rules.

Eligibility to apply

The candidates who reside in the following locations/ areas falling within the Geographical Jurisdiction of Southern Railway alone are eligible to apply.

Whole State of Tamil Nadu Whole Union Territory of Puducherry Whole State of Kerala Whole Union Territories of Andaman & Nicobar and Lakshadweep Islands ONLY the two districts of Andhra Pradesh, namely, SPSR Nellore and Chittoor. ONLY one district of Karnataka, namely, Dakshina Kannada

The notifications are from the following workshops.

Carriage & Wagon Workshop/ Perambur

Click here for Notification

Click here to apply

Central Workshop/ Ponmalai, Trichy

Click here for Notification

Click here to apply

S&T Workshop/ Podanur

Click here for Notification

Click here to apply