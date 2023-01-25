SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: Apply soon for different posts including Program Manager

Globally there have been layoffs in the IT field and lots of people near us are losing their jobs. However, the same cannot be told for banking sector. The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applicants to fill up various vacant posts and the official application is out on the website. The bank has also published a post regarding the hiring on professional social networking site LinkedIn.

As many as 9 posts are available and the recruitment drive is expected to fill them up. Interested candidates might apply for the posts if they find themselves eligible for the post and have required experience in the specific field. The registration process is expected to end on February 9, 2023.

Vacancy Details (Posts)

Vice President (Transformation) – 1

Program Manager- 4

Manager Quality and Training: 1

Command Centre Manager: 3

Application Fee

General/EWS/OBC candidates – 750

SC/ST –Fee

Payment Method

Mode of payment- Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Internet Banking

Selection Process

The candidates who will be selected for the post will be based on Short-listing and Interview. The Interview has total marks of 100 and the qualifying marks will be decided by the Bank.

How to apply

Users can apply for the posts by going to the official website of the bank

Click here to open the official website

Click here to apply for the post

Click for new registration