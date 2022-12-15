SBI Recruitment 2022: Vacancy for specialist cadre officer posts, Check eligibility

State Bank of India is inviting online applications to fill up the vacant posts Specialist Cadre Officer (SCO) posts. A total of 35 vacant posts are available. The official notification for the same has been released. Candidates willing to apply can check their eligibility and apply online. The last date for the submission of online applications is December 29, 2022. Interested candidates are to apply from the SBI official website. For further details, check below:

SBI recruitment 2022 Vacant posts

Deputy manager posts on regular basis

Database Administrator – 6 posts

Infrastructure Engineer – 2 posts

Java Developer – 5 posts

WAS Administrator – 3 posts

Senior executive posts on contractual basis

Frontend Angular Developer – 3 posts

PL & SQL Developer – 3 posts

Java Developer – 10 posts

Technical support – 1 post

(Executive) Technical support – 2 posts

(Senior Special Executive) Technology Architect – 1 post

SBI recruitment 2022 Important dates

Opening date for online registration – December 9, 2022

Closing date for online registration – December 29, 2022

Last date for printing application – January 13, 2023

SBI recruitment 2022 Educational qualification

The candidate applying should hold a B.E/B.Tech degree or MCA or MTech/ MSc degree from a recognized university.

For further details, interested candidates can check the official notification

SBI recruitment 2022 Age limit

Minimum age limit to apply: 21 years

Maximum age limit to apply: 35 years

Relaxation in upper age limit shall be considered for candidates of reserved category as per the guidelines of Government of India.

How to apply?

Interested candidates are to visit the official SBI website.

Then visit the career section on the home page.

Click on the given link to register.

Log in with the registration details

Fill the form with required details and upload all necessary documents

Click on submit

Candidates are advised to keep a print out of the form for their reference

Important links: