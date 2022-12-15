SBI Recruitment 2022: Vacancy for specialist cadre officer posts, Check eligibility
State Bank of India is recruiting for the vacant posts of Special cadre officers. Interested candidates can apply online before December 29.
State Bank of India is inviting online applications to fill up the vacant posts Specialist Cadre Officer (SCO) posts. A total of 35 vacant posts are available. The official notification for the same has been released. Candidates willing to apply can check their eligibility and apply online. The last date for the submission of online applications is December 29, 2022. Interested candidates are to apply from the SBI official website. For further details, check below:
SBI recruitment 2022 Vacant posts
Deputy manager posts on regular basis
- Database Administrator – 6 posts
- Infrastructure Engineer – 2 posts
- Java Developer – 5 posts
- WAS Administrator – 3 posts
Senior executive posts on contractual basis
- Frontend Angular Developer – 3 posts
- PL & SQL Developer – 3 posts
- Java Developer – 10 posts
- Technical support – 1 post
- (Executive) Technical support – 2 posts
- (Senior Special Executive) Technology Architect – 1 post
SBI recruitment 2022 Important dates
- Opening date for online registration – December 9, 2022
- Closing date for online registration – December 29, 2022
- Last date for printing application – January 13, 2023
SBI recruitment 2022 Educational qualification
- The candidate applying should hold a B.E/B.Tech degree or MCA or MTech/ MSc degree from a recognized university.
- For further details, interested candidates can check the official notification
SBI recruitment 2022 Age limit
- Minimum age limit to apply: 21 years
- Maximum age limit to apply: 35 years
- Relaxation in upper age limit shall be considered for candidates of reserved category as per the guidelines of Government of India.
How to apply?
- Interested candidates are to visit the official SBI website.
- Then visit the career section on the home page.
- Click on the given link to register.
- Log in with the registration details
- Fill the form with required details and upload all necessary documents
- Click on submit
- Candidates are advised to keep a print out of the form for their reference
Important links:
- To visit the official SBI website, Click here.
- To visit the career page of SBI website, Click here.
- To view the official notification, Click here.