SBI Clerk Prelims 2024 results out, Check details here

The State Bank of India has declared the results of SBI Clerk Prelims 2024 examinations. The candidates who appeared the Junior Associated preliminary exam can check the results at the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

Those candidates who cleared the preliminary examination are now eligible to appear the mains examination. As per the official notification, the mains exam is scheduled to be held on February 25 and March 4.

In order to check the results, one candidate require their roll number/registration number and date of birth.

Here’s how to check SBI Clerk Prelims 2024 exam results:

Visit the official website of the State Bank of India at sbi.co.in.

Navigate to the careers tab available on the homepage and click on the ‘SBI Clerk Advertisement’ link.

Then, click on the ‘SBI Clerk Preliminary result 2024’ link from the drop-down menu.

As a new page opens, submit your roll number/registration number and date of birth.

Click on submit and the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

Check the results and download a copy of the same for further reference.

It is worth mentioning here that the prelims exam was conducted on January 5, 6, 11, and 12 this year in computer-based test (CBT) format. The exam has been conducted with the aim of filling a total of 8,283 Junior Associate posts in the organization. Candidates who will qualify the prelims exam will be eligible to sit for the mains examination.

The admit card for SBI Clerk Mains 2024 examination is also out. The candidates, who cleared the prelims examination can download the mains admit card from the official website of SBI, i.e., sbi.co.in.