Recruitment Alert! OSSC invites applications for the post of Junior Mining Officer

Are you a job aspirant with a mining engineering degree and are currently in search of a new job or change in job? The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has invited applicants to fulfill the vacancy of junior mining officer posts in Odisha.

As many as 26 posts of Junior Mining Officer as ‘Initial Appointees’ are vacant under the Director of Mines, Odisha, Bhubaneswar. OSSC has asked candidates with proper qualifications to apply online for the posts through online mode only through the official website of the Commission.

The important details about the notification have been mentioned below.

Name of Post: Junior Mining Officer

Group: B

Total Posts: 26

Vacancy Position

SC: 5 posts (w-02)

ST: 7 posts (w-02)

SEBC: Nil

UR: 14 (w-05)

*w stands for woman candidates. Candidates belonging to the Transgender community are eligible to apply.

Consolidated monthly remuneration: Rs 25,300

Online registration

Start Date: 28/09/2022

End Date: 27/10/2022

Submission of Online Application Form

Start Date: 28/09/2022

End Date: 27/10/2022

Mode of Application: Online

Pattern of Examination

The exam will be held in two phases- Main written examination and certificate verification.

Main written examination

The Main written examination will be held in pen and paper form and will consist of two papers- Paper 1 and Paper 2. Both the papers consist of 100 marks individually. The total mark of the examination is 200. The details syllabus for main written examination is enclosed in “Annexure-C’’ of the detailed advertisement.

Date of Written Examination: The tentative month for written examination will be December 2022/ January 2023.

Certificate verification

Candidates up to two times the vacancies advertised in each category in order of merit basing on sum total of marks in Paper 1 and Paper 2 of Main Written Examination shall be shortlisted for the verification of original documents.

The candidate who fails to attend the document verification will not be considered for the post.

Detail Advertisement Jr. Mining Officer

Click here for official website